Monday, 24 February 2020 ( 18 hours ago )

· *You can pair an Apple Watch with an iPhone by using the free Watch app on your iPhone.*

· *Before you pair your Apple Watch, make sure that the devices are compatible, and that your iPhone is updated to the latest version of iOS.*

· *Once you've paired your Apple Watch, you'll be able to use all of its features, including... · *You can pair an Apple Watch with an iPhone by using the free Watch app on your iPhone.*· *Before you pair your Apple Watch, make sure that the devices are compatible, and that your iPhone is updated to the latest version of iOS.*· *Once you've paired your Apple Watch, you'll be able to use all of its features, including 👓 View full article