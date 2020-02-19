Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Best antivirus: Keep your Windows PC safe from spyware, Trojans, malware, and more

Best antivirus: Keep your Windows PC safe from spyware, Trojans, malware, and more

PC World Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Antivirus software is nearly as crucial as a PC’s operating system. Even if you’re well aware of potential threats and practice extreme caution, some threats just can’t be prevented without the extra help of an AV program—or a full antivirus suite. 

You could, for example, visit a website that unintentionally displays malicious ads. Or accidentally click on a phishing email (it happens!). Or get stung by a zero-day threat, where an undisclosed bug in Windows, your browser, or an installed program gives hackers entry to your system.

We’re not suggesting that PC security software is fool-proof. Antivirus software often can’t do much to stop zero-day exploits, for example. But it can detect when the undisclosed vulnerability is used to install other nasty bits, like ransomware, on your machine. Anyone who actively uses email, clicks on links, and downloads programs will benefit from an antivirus suite.

To read this article in full, please click here
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

The best free antivirus for 2020: Keep your PC safe without spending a dime

We spend a lot of time looking at the best paid antivirus suites on this site, but we don’t spend a lot of time talking about free antivirus solutions. Part of...
PC World

You Might Like


Tweets about this

randline

Randline Computers Srl. Bacau The best free antivirus for 2020: Keep your PC safe without spending a dime https://t.co/cS5LFAodat prin @pcworld 1 day ago

johnussmiths

John Smith https://t.co/QEgH8EpveC - If you wish to keep your PC safe from threats like virus, Trojans, and malware, then McAf… https://t.co/m95dIWQjYA 1 day ago

Thuy76061803

Thuy RT @hrfazilati: Grind one fresh garlic and put it in fresh air for 10 minutes then eat it by water ... 10 minutes fresh air will active Ali… 2 days ago

hrfazilati

Hamid Grind one fresh garlic and put it in fresh air for 10 minutes then eat it by water ... 10 minutes fresh air will ac… https://t.co/JRqwvwoiUa 2 days ago

CLTDataRecovery

CarolinaDataRecovery 'The best free antivirus for 2020: Keep your PC safe without spending a dime' via @pcworld https://t.co/pggvEh4Sus 2 days ago

tenforever

SHASHANK Pawar Best antivirus: Keep your Windows PC safe from spyware, Trojans, malware, and more https://t.co/Z88mhaZku1 3 days ago

Techn_News

Tech News Best antivirus: Keep your Windows PC safe from spyware, Trojans, malware, and more https://t.co/te4rvhA3sJ 3 days ago

breakingnewshe1

The Breaking News Headlines Best antivirus: Keep your Windows PC safe from spyware, Trojans, malware, and more https://t.co/bmp5Kr3I3I https://t.co/RTTpYbwMu9 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.