TurboTax maker is spending $7.1 billion to buy Credit Karma, a free tax service competitor

The Verge Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
TurboTax maker is spending $7.1 billion to buy Credit Karma, a free tax service competitorIntuit has reached a deal to acquire Credit Karma, a company known for offering free credit score checks. The acquisition gives Intuit — which owns TurboTax, Quickbooks, and Mint — another set of consumer-oriented financial products. It also knocks out a potentially serious competitor: Credit Karma has been offering free tax filing services since 2017, possibly taking away customers from TurboTax.

That’s a serious consequence of this merger. Over the past year, Intuit has been highly criticized for its handling of free tax filing, haven been caught actively hiding a tax-filing product it promised the IRS it would give away for free and steering customers toward paid products. It’s theoretically bad news if the company behind those...
News video: Intuit in Talks to Buy Credit Karma for $7 Billion

Intuit in Talks to Buy Credit Karma for $7 Billion 00:16

 According to The Wall Street Journal, TurboTax's parent company Intuit is reportedly nearing a deal to buy Credit Karma for almost $7 billion. The announcement could come as early as next week and would be the largest acquisition in Intuit's 37-year history.

