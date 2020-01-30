JBL’s Xtreme 2 Bluetooth Speaker returns to an Amazon Black Friday price of $250

Monday, 24 February 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Amazon is offering the JBL Xtreme 2 Bluetooth Speaker for *$249.95 shipped*. Matched at Walmart, B&H, and JBL. That’s up to $100 off the typical rate there and is a match for Amazon’s Black Friday offer. This speaker is armed with four drivers, two JBL bass radiators, and a rechargeable battery that sports up to 15-hours of playtime. Built-in support for JBL Connect+ allows users to pair it with up to 100 other compatible speakers. It also duals as a power bank thanks to USB port which can draw from its 10000mAh battery. An IPX7 rating showcases a waterproof design that is beach-ready. Rated 4.6/5 stars. more…



