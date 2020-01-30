Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > JBL’s Xtreme 2 Bluetooth Speaker returns to an Amazon Black Friday price of $250

JBL’s Xtreme 2 Bluetooth Speaker returns to an Amazon Black Friday price of $250

9to5Toys Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Amazon is offering the JBL Xtreme 2 Bluetooth Speaker for *$249.95 shipped*. Matched at Walmart, B&H, and JBL. That’s up to $100 off the typical rate there and is a match for Amazon’s Black Friday offer. This speaker is armed with four drivers, two JBL bass radiators, and a rechargeable battery that sports up to 15-hours of playtime. Built-in support for JBL Connect+ allows users to pair it with up to 100 other compatible speakers. It also duals as a power bank thanks to USB port which can draw from its 10000mAh battery. An IPX7 rating showcases a waterproof design that is beach-ready. Rated 4.6/5 stars. more…

The post JBL’s Xtreme 2 Bluetooth Speaker returns to an Amazon Black Friday price of $250 appeared first on 9to5Toys.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

What Exactly Is Amazon Prime Day? [Video]What Exactly Is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day has cemented itself as a major retail sales holiday. With its competitive pricing and wide range of products, Prime Day has become a shopper's can't-miss-sale. Introduced in 2015 in..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

JBL’s Flip 4 is waterproof + more at an all-time low price: $60 (Reg. $80)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the JBL Flip 4 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker for *$59.99 shipped*. Down from...
9to5Toys

Smartphone Accessories: Anker SoundCore Bluetooth Speaker $21 (25% off), more

Anker Direct via Amazon is currently offering its Anker SoundCore Portable Bluetooth Speaker for *$20.89 Prime shipped *when clipping the on-page coupon....
9to5Toys Also reported by •betanewsThe Verge

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.