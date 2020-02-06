Global  

Upgraded doomsday vault gets new seed deposits

The Verge Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Upgraded doomsday vault gets new seed deposits

Today, the so-called “doomsday” vault in Norway is taking in its biggest deposit of seeds since vital upgrades in 2019. The deposit will feature over 60,000 seed samples from 36 different groups — the most to send their seeds to the Svalbard Global Seed Vault at one time. That includes the Cherokee Nation, the first tribe based in the US to make a deposit. Departments of agriculture from Thailand, the US, and Ireland and universities and research centers from Costa Rica, Ethiopia, Lebanon, and elsewhere will make contributions as well.

"The Cherokee Nation is the first US-based tribe to make a deposit"

The Vault was built to safeguard the DNA of the world’s crops in order to ensure a diversity of species and that there’s always enough...
 The “doomsday” vault in Svalbard, Norway recently welcomed the first significant seed deposit since its multi-million-dollar update.

The Cherokee Nation is the first U.S. tribe to send seed samples for storage to the Svalbard Global Seed Vault.

