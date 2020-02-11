Intuit's CEO says he's not chasing 'mega deals' and says the $7.1 billion acquisition of Credit Karma will give consumers more choice (INTU)
Tuesday, 25 February 2020 () · TurboTax maker Intuit announced plans to acquire credit monitoring company Credit Karma for $7.1 billion on Monday.
· Intuit CEO Sasan Goodarzi and Credit Karma CEO Kenneth Lin tell Business Insider that the deal will accelerate the growth of both of their companies.
· Intuit has been working to use artificial...
According to The Wall Street Journal, TurboTax's parent company Intuit is reportedly nearing a deal to buy Credit Karma for almost $7 billion. The announcement could come as early as next week and would be the largest acquisition in Intuit's 37-year history.