China Is Tracking Users Sharing Coronavirus Information On Social Media

Fossbytes Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
The government of China is identifying people on social media platforms like WeChat and Twitter, who are spreading any negative information related to coronavirus. As reported by Vice, the practice of protest and disagreement amongst the Chinese people towards the government is not new. Online protests related to Coronavirus have increased on a large scale […]

The post China Is Tracking Users Sharing Coronavirus Information On Social Media appeared first on Fossbytes.
