Microsoft Xbox Series X Is 3 Times More Powerful Than PS4 Pro

Fossbytes Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
We have been eagerly waiting to hear anything about PlayStation 5, but Sony is still not ready to slip out anything. However, we finally have some information regarding PS5’s biggest competitor, Xbox Series X. Phil Spencer, the head of Xbox, revealed the specifications of Microsoft’s next-generation Xbox Series X. When you look at the powerful […]

The post Microsoft Xbox Series X Is 3 Times More Powerful Than PS4 Pro appeared first on Fossbytes.
Recent related news from verified sources

Microsoft finally shows us the Xbox Series X’s guts

Microsoft finally shows us the Xbox Series X’s gutsMicrosoft today gave us a look at the Xbox Series X’s specs, meaning we’re finally seeing what the next-gen consoles will have under the hood. And I can’t...
The Next Web

Microsoft Reveals More Details About Next-Generation Xbox Hardware

The Xbox Series X appears likely to be more powerful than its closest rival console.
Motley Fool

