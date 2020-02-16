Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ( 54 minutes ago )

We have been eagerly waiting to hear anything about PlayStation 5, but Sony is still not ready to slip out anything. However, we finally have some information regarding PS5’s biggest competitor, Xbox Series X. Phil Spencer, the head of Xbox, revealed the specifications of Microsoft’s next-generation Xbox Series X. When you look at the powerful […]



The post Microsoft Xbox Series X Is 3 Times More Powerful Than PS4 Pro appeared first on Fossbytes. 👓 View full article

