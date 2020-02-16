Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > This new Xbox One feature is probably coming to Xbox Series X, too

This new Xbox One feature is probably coming to Xbox Series X, too

TechRadar Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Digital Trends - Published < > Embed
News video: Xbox Series X Details + Huawei's Mate Xs Is The Best Foldable To Date | Digital Trends Live 2.24.20

Xbox Series X Details + Huawei's Mate Xs Is The Best Foldable To Date | Digital Trends Live 2.24.20

 On Digital Trends Live today: Xbox Series X performance specs are unveiled; With coronavirus keeping kids quarantined, they're turning to raves in the cloud; TSA has banned the use of TikTok for employees; A new Target SKU points to an over-the-ear headphone from Apple; All the tech from MWC -...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Superman Red Son Movie clip - Lex and Lois [Video]Superman Red Son Movie clip - Lex and Lois

Superman Red Son Movie clip - Lex and Lois What if the Man of Steel was raised behind the Iron Curtain? So begins DC’s acclaimed Elseworlds story, Superman: Red Son, the next entry in the popular..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:41Published

Every Confirmed Game Coming to the Xbox Series X [Video]Every Confirmed Game Coming to the Xbox Series X

Are you ready for the titles that will make or break this next-gen console? For this list, we’re looking at the video games that have been confirmed for the Xbox Series X.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 08:20Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Microsoft’s Xbox One S All-Digital has hits a new low of $135 with this code

AntOnline via Google Express is offering the Microsoft Xbox One S All-Digital 1TB Game Console for *$134.99 shipped* with the price reflecting at checkout and...
9to5Toys

Cyberpunk 2077 will be updated for Series X at no additional cost to gamers

While we got a look at the Xbox Series X specs and features this morning, Cyberpunk 2077 rebased a statement earlier today stating that the game would get...
9to5Toys Also reported by •Polygon

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JoseWorksTech

JoseWorks This new Xbox One feature is probably coming to Xbox Series X, too https://t.co/xklIZ34gBz 3 hours ago

Techtelegraph4

Techtelegraph This new Xbox One feature is probably coming to Xbox Series X, too https://t.co/yglzloC8pG https://t.co/j4GpODjlUR 3 hours ago

wtagraphix

WTA Graphix, Inc. RT @WebDesignHat: This new Xbox One feature is probably coming to Xbox Series X, too https://t.co/IKMGLAKTVz https://t.co/fS8ZMxWDmS 4 hours ago

hellogadget_st

Hello Gadget This new Xbox One feature is probably coming to Xbox Series X, too https://t.co/dc1QJ1N0GF https://t.co/yJz8aEiJl3 https://t.co/wOZ99uzq3P 4 hours ago

WebDesignHat

Web Design Hat This new Xbox One feature is probably coming to Xbox Series X, too https://t.co/IKMGLAKTVz https://t.co/fS8ZMxWDmS 4 hours ago

SirBlexington

SirBlexington @CohhCarnage this is because of the new xbox feature though...tbh it's also probably why they pushed the release day back so far smh 10 hours ago

iceman1759

olusegun @Alzakz The honest truth is Microsoft is forcing Sony's hand on alot of things and to be honest u guys need us, I a… https://t.co/x6UW9MLVip 18 hours ago

Nerdman3000

Julien Yanes @SouljenX7 I'll probably be still getting the PS5 (since my brother is probably going to get a Xbox Series X anyway… https://t.co/wTq3lJMKmT 18 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.