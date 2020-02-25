Amazon opened its first cashierless full grocery store in Seattle as it ramps up its position in the grocery sector

Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ( 1 day ago )

· Amazon is opening its first cashierless grocery store in Seattle on Tuesday.

· The new location, which falls under the Amazon Go banner, will sell fresh produce, meat, seafood, bread, and ready-made meals among other things.

· Existing Amazon Go stores are more like convenience stores, carrying grab-and-go sandwiches and... · Amazon is opening its first cashierless grocery store in Seattle on Tuesday.· The new location, which falls under the Amazon Go banner, will sell fresh produce, meat, seafood, bread, and ready-made meals among other things.· Existing Amazon Go stores are more like convenience stores, carrying grab-and-go sandwiches and 👓 View full article

