Amazon opened its first cashierless full grocery store in Seattle as it ramps up its position in the grocery sector
Tuesday, 25 February 2020 () · Amazon is opening its first cashierless grocery store in Seattle on Tuesday.
· The new location, which falls under the Amazon Go banner, will sell fresh produce, meat, seafood, bread, and ready-made meals among other things.
· Existing Amazon Go stores are more like convenience stores, carrying grab-and-go sandwiches and...
Amazon to launch a 10,000sq foot cashier-less grocery store in Seattle