Firefox turns encrypted DNS on by default to thwart snooping ISPs

Ars Technica Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
US-based Firefox users get encrypted DNS lookups today or within a few weeks.
Recent related news from verified sources

Firefox flips on default DNS over HTTPS to encrypt Internet traffic at the source

Mozilla has announced that its Firefox browser has begun to roll out encrypted DNS over HTTPS by default for all users in the U.S., a major step in the push to...
PC World

Firefox to enable DNS-over-HTTPS by default to US users

Mozilla will bring its new DNS-over-HTTPS security feature to all Firefox users in the U.S. by default in the coming weeks, the browser maker has confirmed. It...
TechCrunch


