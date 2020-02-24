Microsoft’s new Xbox One dashboard now available with updated home screen

Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ( 17 minutes ago )

Microsoft is rolling out its new Xbox One dashboard design to all consoles this week. The new design focuses on overhauling the home page of the Xbox One dashboard, with frequently used games and apps available immediately. The new Home design also includes the ability to add or remove rows to customize it further, and quick access to Xbox Game Pass, Mixer, and the Microsoft Store.



The Xbox maker has been testing this new home design for more than six months, and it definitely makes it easier to find and access frequently used games on the home screen. This was typically buried away in the past, and you can now turn an Xbox One console on and get right back to where you left off. The new design follows numerous changes to the Xbox One... New Xbox One dashboard | Photo by Tom Warren / The VergeMicrosoft is rolling out its new Xbox One dashboard design to all consoles this week. The new design focuses on overhauling the home page of the Xbox One dashboard, with frequently used games and apps available immediately. The new Home design also includes the ability to add or remove rows to customize it further, and quick access to Xbox Game Pass, Mixer, and the Microsoft Store.The Xbox maker has been testing this new home design for more than six months, and it definitely makes it easier to find and access frequently used games on the home screen. This was typically buried away in the past, and you can now turn an Xbox One console on and get right back to where you left off. The new design follows numerous changes to the Xbox One... 👓 View full article

