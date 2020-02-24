Global  

Microsoft’s new Xbox One dashboard now available with updated home screen

The Verge Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Microsoft's new Xbox One dashboard now available with updated home screen

Microsoft is rolling out its new Xbox One dashboard design to all consoles this week. The new design focuses on overhauling the home page of the Xbox One dashboard, with frequently used games and apps available immediately. The new Home design also includes the ability to add or remove rows to customize it further, and quick access to Xbox Game Pass, Mixer, and the Microsoft Store.

The Xbox maker has been testing this new home design for more than six months, and it definitely makes it easier to find and access frequently used games on the home screen. This was typically buried away in the past, and you can now turn an Xbox One console on and get right back to where you left off. The new design follows numerous changes to the Xbox One...
Recent related news from verified sources

The next Xbox is scheduled to arrive this holiday season, and it's named Xbox Series X — here's everything we know so far about Microsoft's next game console (MSFT)

The next Xbox is scheduled to arrive this holiday season, and it's named Xbox Series X — here's everything we know so far about Microsoft's next game console (MSFT)· *Microsoft's new Xbox console, Xbox Series X, is currently in development.* · *The new console is scheduled to arrive this coming holiday season, and...
Business Insider

Xbox One gets another simplified dashboard redesign

Microsoft revealed last month it's been working on a whole host of changes for the February 2020 Xbox One Update, and now they're finally rolling out. The...
engadget Also reported by •9to5ToysThe Verge

