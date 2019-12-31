Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > NASA’s InSight Lander Detects Hundreds of ‘Marsquakes’

NASA’s InSight Lander Detects Hundreds of ‘Marsquakes’

geek.com Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
NASA’s InSight Lander Detects Hundreds of ‘Marsquakes’Artist's concept of NASA InSight lander on Mars, above layers of the planet's subsurface (via IPGP/Nicolas Sarter/NASA)

NASA has its hands full trying to persuade its Mars InSight heat probe to, well, probe. But there’s more to this mission than taking the Red Planet’s temperature. A suite of papers published […]

The post NASA’s InSight Lander Detects Hundreds of ‘Marsquakes’ appeared first on Geek.com.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Why NASA’s InSight Mission Can’t Scratch Mars’ Surface [Video]Why NASA’s InSight Mission Can’t Scratch Mars’ Surface

Elements is more than just a science show. It’s your science-loving best friend, tasked with keeping you updated and interested on all the compelling, innovative and groundbreaking science happening..

Credit: Seeker     Duration: 04:05Published

NASA Lander Finds Origin of Massive Marsquakes [Video]NASA Lander Finds Origin of Massive Marsquakes

NASA’s InSight lander has found several marsquakes, but two stand-outs led them to the first active seismic zone ever found on Mars.

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 00:58Published


Recent related news from verified sources

NASA says its InSight lander has detected over 450 'marsquakes'

Marsquakes are more common but less intense than NASA thought. That's one of the things the agency has revealed in the six papers it recently published on...
engadget

Nasa's InSight probe senses hundreds of 'Marsquakes'

The US space agency's InSight probe detects over 450 significant seismic events since landing in 2018.
BBC News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

alison_iot

Alison Oliver NASA’s InSight lander officially detects ‘marsquakes’ on Mars: #ai #deeplearning #iot Cc @Mikequindazzi… https://t.co/cZL6sKF7EB 6 minutes ago

GeeksShare

Geeks Share NASA's InSight Lander Detects Hundreds of 'Marsquakes' - Geek https://t.co/AasKnSD01x 11 minutes ago

geekdotcom

Geek.com NASA’s InSight Lander Detects Hundreds of ‘Marsquakes’ https://t.co/IiK32Dc9qN https://t.co/lHAB8zERyA 27 minutes ago

BotZiny

Ziny_The_Replicant NASA’s InSight Lander Detects Hundreds of ‘Marsquakes’ https://t.co/67LGZVSwnp https://t.co/NMUcb10gZE 41 minutes ago

CamiloF65298808

Camilo Fernández NASA’s InSight Lander Detects Hundreds of ‘Marsquakes’ https://t.co/85U0woTtSF https://t.co/He0VQWDMIE 47 minutes ago

smlot_geek

Stephanie Mlot .@NASAInSight has detected more than 450 seismic signals (i.e. Marsquakes) to date. https://t.co/CVLcKwwPjA @NASA… https://t.co/kbKBJO1KEu 53 minutes ago

swg_Jorman

Will NASA’s InSight lander officially detects ‘marsquakes’ on Mars https://t.co/krNNv4nadK 2 hours ago

DouglasHoltzman

Douglas Holtzman NASA’s InSight lander officially detects ‘marsquakes’ on Mars ⁦@NASA@NASAInSight#science #space #universe… https://t.co/chh3SKip7C 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.