Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > AAPL down 4.75%, other tech giants too, as coronavirus nears pandemic status

AAPL down 4.75%, other tech giants too, as coronavirus nears pandemic status

9to5Mac Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
AAPL lost 4.75% of its value yesterday as fears grow that the coronavirus outbreak may be spreading to other countries too quickly to be contained. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned that the spread is now nearing the point at which it may be declared a pandemic.

The definition of a pandemic is a relatively loose one, but is generally taken to mean a rapidly-spreading disease which affects a large number of people across international borders …

more…

The post AAPL down 4.75%, other tech giants too, as coronavirus nears pandemic status appeared first on 9to5Mac.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Wall Street plunges as coronavirus spreads

Wall Street plunges as coronavirus spreads 02:37

 The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average on Monday suffered their biggest one-day percentage losses in two years after a surge in coronavirus cases outside China fanned worries about the global economic impact of a potential pandemic. Yahaira Jacquez reports.

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus spreads outside China, pandemic fears grip Wall Street

With coronavirus cases rising in Italy and several Middle East countries dealing with their first infections, fears of a global pandemic sent markets into a...
Reuters India Also reported by •Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CoreMaC1

CoreMac Solutions AAPL down 4.75%, other tech giants too, as coronavirus nears pandemic status https://t.co/6zDAGxjK13 https://t.co/jp27lxWDCO 12 minutes ago

ajsolorzano

Alberto J Solórzano🇻🇪🇺🇸 AAPL down 4.75%, other tech giants too, as coronavirus nears pandemic status https://t.co/7oA8WS6J4A # 21 minutes ago

webbeo

German R. AAPL down 4.75%, other tech giants too, as coronavirus nears pandemic status https://t.co/ILPfWhusee 23 minutes ago

pidybi

𝔓𝔦𝔬𝔱𝔯 𝔇𝔶𝔟𝔦𝔢𝔠 AAPL down 4.75%, other tech giants too, as coronavirus nears pandemic... https://t.co/qIbkxXr1id 25 minutes ago

MacHashNews

MacHash AAPL down 4.75%, other tech giants too, as coronavirus nears pandemic status https://t.co/vG9uavwu2t $AAPL https://t.co/WDeKCDOBmt 26 minutes ago

electrogeek

ElectroGeek AAPL down 4.75%, other tech giants too, as coronavirus nears pandemic status https://t.co/rr3TQEOaP0 https://t.co/deLSaUvbxy 32 minutes ago

stephmolliex

🇨🇦 Steph Molliex  AAPL down 4.75%, other tech giants too, as coronavirus nears pandemic status https://t.co/QGTOiKoh6U https://t.co/vITk6hztVr 43 minutes ago

marciojmsilva

Márcio M. Silva AAPL down 4.75%, other tech giants too, as coronavirus nears pandemic status https://t.co/lumbqDkgGc https://t.co/DlbuEqlgT9 43 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.