Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Netflix Reveals User Favorites in Daily ‘Top 10’ Lists

Netflix Reveals User Favorites in Daily ‘Top 10’ Lists

geek.com Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Netflix Reveals User Favorites in Daily ‘Top 10’ ListsPhoto Credit: Freestocks.org/Unsplash

Netflix can send even the most decisive person into analysis paralysis. Between the streaming platform’s original content, distributed TV shows and movies, and all 21 Studio Ghibli films (sorry, US), it’s difficult to […]

The post Netflix Reveals User Favorites in Daily ‘Top 10’ Lists appeared first on Geek.com.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Netflix rolls out daily top 10 ranking

Netflix Inc. is rolling out a new feature this week that aims to help viewers find something to watch by showing them what's popular on the platform. The...
bizjournals

You Might Like


Tweets about this

geekdotcom

Geek.com Netflix Reveals User Favorites in Daily ‘Top 10’ Lists https://t.co/nSBPZd7607 https://t.co/3wmxinpLRC 7 minutes ago

BotZiny

Ziny_The_Replicant Netflix Reveals User Favorites in Daily ‘Top 10’ Lists https://t.co/kvfX9Ztg7x https://t.co/L0OJmVXjmS 12 minutes ago

CamiloF65298808

Camilo Fernández Netflix Reveals User Favorites in Daily ‘Top 10’ Lists https://t.co/0SfLoo1h3b https://t.co/xXhQbmGLgq 13 minutes ago

EdinburghWatch

Edinburgh Watch RT @smlot_geek: .@netflix has launched a new #Top10 feature highlighting the streaming platform's most popular productions. https://t.co/tf… 22 minutes ago

smlot_geek

Stephanie Mlot .@netflix has launched a new #Top10 feature highlighting the streaming platform's most popular productions.… https://t.co/9qP8E6XbZP 22 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.