Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ( 37 minutes ago )

Photo Credit: Freestocks.org/Unsplash



Netflix can send even the most decisive person into analysis paralysis. Between the streaming platform’s original content, distributed TV shows and movies, and all 21 Studio Ghibli films (sorry, US), it’s difficult to […]



The post Netflix Reveals User Favorites in Daily ‘Top 10’ Lists appeared first on Geek.com. Photo Credit: Freestocks.org/UnsplashNetflix can send even the most decisive person into analysis paralysis. Between the streaming platform’s original content, distributed TV shows and movies, and all 21 Studio Ghibli films (sorry, US), it’s difficult to […]The post Netflix Reveals User Favorites in Daily ‘Top 10’ Lists appeared first on Geek.com. 👓 View full article

