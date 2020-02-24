The Huawei P40 Pro is set to launch on March 26 in Paris

Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The Huawei P40 Pro will face an uphill struggle to gain momentum outside of China but is set for a March 26th launch in Paris.



