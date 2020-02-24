Analysis: Sony Xperia 1 Mark II, Xperia Pro Take Direct Aim at Serious Photographers
Tuesday, 25 February 2020 () After years of watching Samsung, Apple, and Google get most of the plaudits for top-performing smartphone cameras, Sony has come out swinging with an impressive new triple camera design in its Xperia 1 Mark II and Xperia Pro flagships.
Sony just announced its first 5G flagship, the Xperia 1 II. In addition, the company showed off a Pro model, which utilizes mmWave technology. Rounding out its announcement is the company’s mid-range model, the Xperia 10 II.