Jif and Giphy team up for limited-edition peanut butter to settle the GIF pronunciation debate

9to5Mac Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Peanut butter powerhouse Jif and popular GIF service Giphy have teamed up to create a limited run of special 40-ounce jars of peanut butter with double-sided JIF/GIF labels to “settle the great debate over how to pronounce GIF.”

