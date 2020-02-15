Global  

Samsung’s Galaxy S20 lineup is first to get USB certification for new fast charging tech

The Verge Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge

Samsung’s Galaxy S20 device lineup has become the first to receive USB certification for their support of the Programmable Power Supply (PPS) and USB Power Delivery (USB PD) 3.0 standards, the USB Implementers Forum announced today. It means that the phones should have no problem working with third-party fast chargers, so long as they’re also certified, and capable of providing the specific current and voltage required by the handset. The S20 and S20 Plus support fast charging of up to 25W, while the S20 Ultra supports up to 45W. Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 Plus technically also supported USB PD3.0 and PPS, but it apparently didn’t receive a certification from the USB Implementers Forum.

USB PD 3.0 and PPS are a couple of new standards...
