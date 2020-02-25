Global  

The makers of Jif peanut butter team up with Giphy to try to settle the GIF/Jif debate once and for allIn another twist in the long-running debate about how to pronounce “GIF,” Jif peanut butter wants to make the case that it owns the soft “g” pronunciation while GIF should be said with a hard “g.”

The J.M. Smucker Company, which makes Jif, has teamed up with Giphy to release a special jar of Jif peanut butter that replaces the classic Jif branding on the label with “Gif.” The idea seems to be that the special edition jar should be placed next to a normal jar of Jif, like it is in the picture at the top of this post, to prove that there’s an obvious difference in how each word should be said.

This pronunciation has been a long and dumb internet debate. Facebook poked the beast in 2017 with a poll about the correct pronunciation, and even H...
 Jif peanut butter and the people at GIPHY have teamed up to the settle the debate on whether GIF, an acronym for Graphic Interchange Form, is pronounced with a soft or hard “G.”

In a partnership with GIFY, Jif Peanut Butter is taking a hard stance on this heated debate.

Jif and Giphy team up for limited-edition peanut butter to settle the GIF pronunciation debate

Peanut butter powerhouse Jif and popular GIF service Giphy have teamed up to create a limited run of special 40-ounce jars of peanut butter with double-sided...
Jif Peanut Butter made a special jar to let you know where it stands on GIF vs. JIF

Gif.  How did you just pronounce that?  Jif. OK, now how did you pronounce that? If you said them the same, well Jif — the peanut butter brand...
