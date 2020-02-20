Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Google Cloud is amassing a squad of loyal partners to push its product. Here's how one partner says it will drive $500 million in revenue to Google Cloud in 3 years. (GOOG, GOOGL)

Google Cloud is amassing a squad of loyal partners to push its product. Here's how one partner says it will drive $500 million in revenue to Google Cloud in 3 years. (GOOG, GOOGL)

Business Insider Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Google Cloud is amassing a squad of loyal partners to push its product. Here's how one partner says it will drive $500 million in revenue to Google Cloud in 3 years. (GOOG, GOOGL)· On Tuesday, Google Cloud and its partner SADA Systems announced an agreement in which SADA will launch new services to bring more customers to Google Cloud.
· SADA says the effort will drive $300 million in revenue to Google Cloud in the next three years.
· Starting this year, Google Cloud has added more resources to...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Google just removed 500 Chrome extensions containing malware [Video]Google just removed 500 Chrome extensions containing malware

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIFORNIA — Google has removed hundreds of extensions for their internet browser Chrome after they were found to have malware. A joint investigation by cyber security firm Duo..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:14Published

GeForce Now proves Google’s approach to cloud gaming is wack [Video]GeForce Now proves Google’s approach to cloud gaming is wack

After 7 years in beta, Nvidia recently launched its GeForce Now game streaming service. While it's launching with less impressive specs than Google's competing Stadia game streaming, GeForce now offers..

Credit: Engadget AOL     Duration: 06:13Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Harvest One revenue for last six months of 2019 increased year-over-year

Harvest One Cannabis Inc (CVE:HVT) (OTCMKTS:HRVOF) announced that revenue for the last six months of 2019 increased slightly year-over-year.  The company...
Proactive Investors

Google Cloud cancels its biggest conference of the year over coronavirus fears (GOOG, GOOGL)

Google Cloud cancels its biggest conference of the year over coronavirus fears (GOOG, GOOGL)· *Google Cloud has canceled its biggest event of the year over coronavirus concerns.* · *Google Cloud Next was set to be held in San Francisco in April....
Business Insider Also reported by •bizjournalsThe Verge

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.