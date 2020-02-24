Can the Apple Watch reduce stroke risk? A new Johnson & Johnson ‘Heartline’ study wants to find out

Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Apple and Johnson & Johnson are teaming up to conduct a new health study to determine if the iPhone and Apple Watch can reduce the risk of stroke. The study is made possible through a new Heartline app for the iPhone that combines data from the Apple Watch ECG app.



