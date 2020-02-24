Global  

Can the Apple Watch reduce stroke risk? A new Johnson & Johnson ‘Heartline’ study wants to find out

9to5Mac Tuesday, 25 February 2020
Apple and Johnson & Johnson are teaming up to conduct a new health study to determine if the iPhone and Apple Watch can reduce the risk of stroke. The study is made possible through a new Heartline app for the iPhone that combines data from the Apple Watch ECG app.

The post Can the Apple Watch reduce stroke risk? A new Johnson & Johnson ‘Heartline’ study wants to find out appeared first on 9to5Mac.
Recent related news from verified sources

Apple, J&J to study if Apple Watch app leads to lower stroke risk

Johnson & Johnson said on Tuesday it would partner with Apple Inc on a study to use an iPhone app and the Apple Watch to study how earlier detection of...
Reuters Also reported by •USATODAY.com•TechCrunch•9to5Toys•AppleInsider

Apple Working With Johnson & Johnson on 'Heartline Study' Aimed at Reducing Risk of Stroke

Apple and Johnson & Johnson today announced a new study that aims to gather more information surrounding atrial fibrillation and other conditions tracked by...
MacRumours.com

