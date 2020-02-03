Global  

Now that Apple has finally made AirPods that fit in more people's ears, it's time to make the cheaper AirPods fit better too (AAPL)

Business Insider Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Now that Apple has finally made AirPods that fit in more people's ears, it's time to make the cheaper AirPods fit better too (AAPL)· Apple's earbuds have never fit my ears, but the AirPods Pro do, and they might finally bring solace to anyone else who has had fit difficulties with Apple's entry-level earbuds.
· The AirPods Pro fit deeper into the ear, and they come with three sizes of rubber tips to accommodate different ear sizes. Unlike with regular...
Is Apple About to Release Its Over-Ear Headphones?

Is Apple About to Release Its Over-Ear Headphones?

 Target UPC scanners have a new listing for $399 Apple Airpods. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ vs. Apple AirPods Pro - Which is Better? [Video]Samsung Galaxy Buds+ vs. Apple AirPods Pro - Which is Better?

Samsung is back with its follow-up to the Galaxy Buds, the Galaxy Buds+. Can the AirPods Pro top this challenger? With 11 hours of battery life, extremely comfortable fit, and IPX2 sweat-proofing, plus..

Credit: Digital Trends     Duration: 09:41Published

Coronavirus Fears Leads to Apple Closing Stores and Offices in China [Video]Coronavirus Fears Leads to Apple Closing Stores and Offices in China

Coronavirus Fears Leads to Apple Closing Stores and Offices in China In a statement, the company says closings will last through February 9. It adds that re-openings will happen "as soon as..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:03Published


5 truly useful features Samsung's cheaper Galaxy Buds Plus have that Apple's AirPods are missing

5 truly useful features Samsung's cheaper Galaxy Buds Plus have that Apple's AirPods are missing· Samsung's new $150 Galaxy Buds Plus offer several features not found on Apple's standard $159 AirPods, like additional ear tips, an equalizer for adjusting...
How to connect AirPods to MacBook Pro

Apple seems to expect you to use AirPods and AirPods Pro with your iPhone, but you can connect them to your MacBook Pro instead -- and Apple does help.
