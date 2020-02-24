Global  

Uber and Deliveroo use Chattermill to improve customer service through AI. Check out the pitch deck it used to raise $8 million.

Business Insider Tuesday, 25 February 2020
Uber and Deliveroo use Chattermill to improve customer service through AI. Check out the pitch deck it used to raise $8 million.· Chattermill, a startup using AI to help businesses better understand customer feedback, has raised $8 million in a Series A fundraising round.  
· Customers include tech companies with household names in the UK – such as Uber, Monzo and Deliveroo. 
· Nilam Peris, the VP of growth at TransferWise, went from customer to...
