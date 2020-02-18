A Daily Beast reporter was doxxed after publishing a story about Bernie Sanders' campaign staffer's harassing tweets
Tuesday, 25 February 2020 () · On Monday night, The Daily Beast published a story about a now-former Michigan field director for the Sanders campaign, who had sent many tweets mocking and degrading other candidates.
· The piece generated a lot of chatter on Twitter, led to the staffer being fired, and to the reporter being harassed by Sanders supporters,...
Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) 2020 presidential campaign manager Faiz Shakir claimed even Fox News has been “more fair” to the campaign than MSNBC, Tuesday.... Mediaite Also reported by •Seattle Times •NPR •euronews •USATODAY.com