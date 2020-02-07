For a long time, Samsung was stuck on Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 2.0 for speedy charging, but that’s finally starting to change. With the Galaxy S20 series, Samsung has been certified by USB-IF for fast charging over USB Power Delivery 3.0 up to 45W. more… The post Samsung Galaxy S20 gets USB fast charger certification for USB PD 3.0 up to 45W appeared first on 9to5Google.

