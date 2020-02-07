Global  

Samsung Galaxy S20 gets USB fast charger certification for USB PD 3.0 up to 45W

9to5Google Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
For a long time, Samsung was stuck on Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 2.0 for speedy charging, but that’s finally starting to change. With the Galaxy S20 series, Samsung has been certified by USB-IF for fast charging over USB Power Delivery 3.0 up to 45W.

0
