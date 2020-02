Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Amazon expands its Just Walk Out technology beyond convenience stores, Intuit acquires Credit Karma in its biggest acquisition ever and Grab raises hundreds of millions of dollars. Here's your Daily Crunch for February 25, 2020. 1. Amazon opens its first cashierless grocery store Amazon is opening its first grocery store to pilot the use of