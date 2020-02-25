Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > CDC flu pandemic plans hint at the playbook for a new coronavirus outbreak

CDC flu pandemic plans hint at the playbook for a new coronavirus outbreak

The Verge Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
CDC flu pandemic plans hint at the playbook for a new coronavirus outbreakThe Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is preparing for the possibility that the new coronavirus will spread through the United States — and it’s using its guidelines for pandemic influenza as a starting point. The new coronavirus isn’t influenza, so the recommendations probably won’t match what may happen during a coronavirus outbreak. But they’re a useful starting place for US public health agencies.

“Because we have done a lot of planning around pandemic influenza, we have a good head start. But we need to look at the plans and see how the current situation might alter them,” said Nancy Messonnier, director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases at the CDC, during a press call at the beginning...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: New cases "very concerning" but coronavirus is not pandemic, WHO says

New cases "very concerning" but coronavirus is not pandemic, WHO says 01:19

 The World Health Organization have said on Monday (February 24) that the coronavirus outbreak was not out of control globally nor causing large-scale deaths and so it is too early to speak of a pandemic.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Xi Jinping Facing Test To Steer China Through Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]Xi Jinping Facing Test To Steer China Through Coronavirus Outbreak

While he&apos;s faced major international issues before, China&apos;s president is facing a new challenge with the coronavirus outbreak.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:08Published

Trump Says Coronavirus Is 'Going to Go Away' [Video]Trump Says Coronavirus Is 'Going to Go Away'

Trump Says Coronavirus Is 'Going to Go Away' The President remained optimistic about the virus that is spreading rapidly across Europe and the Middle East. President Trump, via statement President..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:03Published


Recent related news from verified sources

U.S. health officials urge Americans to prepare for spread of coronavirus

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday alerted Americans to begin to prepare for community spread of the new coronavirus after...
Reuters

Analysis: How close are we to a pandemic?

Scientists are debating whether it is still possible to contain the new coronavirus.
BBC News


Tweets about this

AkerKathi

Kathi Aker RT @effiedog: CDC flu pandemic plans hint at the playbook for a new coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/iKeasj2FqT via @GoogleNews 4 minutes ago

effiedog

Jesse Elin B. CDC flu pandemic plans hint at the playbook for a new coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/iKeasj2FqT via @GoogleNews 6 minutes ago

remu10

sidi diallo New post (CDC flu pandemic plans hint at the playbook for a new coronavirus outbreak) has been published on news204… https://t.co/CsdVj8Byer 9 minutes ago

blog4forall

Blog4all CDC flu pandemic plans hint at the playbook for a new coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/sJjl7MBOdh https://t.co/G8RkVEyQsX 15 minutes ago

marciojmsilva

Márcio M. Silva CDC flu pandemic plans hint at the playbook for a new coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/DK0HMNpWwq https://t.co/5ehw32jAw3 27 minutes ago

cocosette7

Susie K CDC flu pandemic plans hint at the playbook for a new coronavirus outbreak - The Verge https://t.co/WzWRzp58Sv 41 minutes ago

DerekTMcKinney

Derek T McKinney 🤓🤔👍 #knownews #tech CDC flu pandemic plans hint at the playbook for a new coronavirus outbreak The Centers for https://t.co/M1nTmLxHob 49 minutes ago

acapece1

Tech Tony The Verge: CDC flu pandemic plans hint at the playbook for a new coronavirus outbreak. https://t.co/EArqv9bQHV via @GoogleNews 51 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.