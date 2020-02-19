How to live stream tonight’s 2020 Democratic debate

Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images



Seven candidates qualified for Tuesday’s Democratic debate in Charleston, South Carolina, ahead of the state’s primary on Saturday. It’s their last chance to make their case to voters before Super Tuesday, the day when 16 states and territories open their primary polls to choose the Democratic party’s nominee for president.



**How do I watch tonight’s Democratic debate?**



The third February Democratic debate will steam for free on cbsnews.com and the CBSN app on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PlayStation, Xbox, and iOS and Android devices.



The debate will stream live on Twitter, too.



**What time does tonight’s Democratic Debate start?**



The debate will begin at 8PM ET on February 25th, and it is expected to last until 10:15PM ET.



