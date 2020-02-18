Qualcomm announces new X60 5G modem with speeds over 7 Gbps, possible iPhone 12 candidate
Tuesday, 25 February 2020 () Originally slated to share the news at MWC which was canceled due to coronavirus, Qualcomm held its “What’s Next in 5G” event today in its hometown of San Diego. At the event, the company announced its 3rd-gen 5G X60 modem with the capacity for super-fast download and upload speeds and it’s possible the iPhone 12 lineup could feature the new chips.
