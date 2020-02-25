How to find out which generation Apple TV you have in 4 different ways Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ( 1 day ago )

**



· *You can find out which generation Apple TV you have using four different methods.*

· *You can check the input or output ports on the back of your Apple TV device to determine which generation model you have.*

· *To determine your Apple TV generation model you can also check your Settings.*

· Visit Business... **· *You can find out which generation Apple TV you have using four different methods.*· *You can check the input or output ports on the back of your Apple TV device to determine which generation model you have.*· *To determine your Apple TV generation model you can also check your Settings.*· Visit Business 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this