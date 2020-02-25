Global  

How Netflix calculates its new daily top 10 lists of its most popular movies and TV shows

Business Insider Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
How Netflix calculates its new daily top 10 lists of its most popular movies and TV shows· This week, Netflix introduced daily top 10 lists of its most popular shows and movies, which will be included in new rows on the service's interface.
· A person with direct knowledge of the lists confirmed to Business Insider that Netflix is using its new viewership metric to calculate them, in that a "view" counts if an...
News video: Netflix Unveils New Feature Revealing Top 10 Trending Programs

Netflix Unveils New Feature Revealing Top 10 Trending Programs 00:14

 Netflix's new feature ranks the 10 most popular programs trending in your area. The list will include both television series and movies with a separate tab to filter between the categories and will update daily.

