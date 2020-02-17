Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Amazon is now offering the Bowflex PR1000 Home Gym for *$359 shipped* after you clip the on-page $40 coupon. Originally $500, this model has dropped down to the $400 range as of late. Today’s deal is a straight $40 discount and, while we did see deeper deals over the holidays, is the best we can find. If you’re looking to take your 2020 fitness regimen to the next level, this is it. Skip having to go to the gym entirely by putting one of these Bowflex units in the basement. It supports over 25 different exercises that cover the entire body with over 200-pounds of resistance. The bench converts to a rolling seat while the built-in media rack can be configured in several different ways including a “Lower Pulley or Squat Station.” Rated 4+ stars from over 1,100 Amazon customers. More details below. more…



The post Amazon has the Bowflex Home Gym on sale for $360 shipped today (Reg. $400+) appeared first on 9to5Toys. Amazon is now offering the Bowflex PR1000 Home Gym for *$359 shipped* after you clip the on-page $40 coupon. Originally $500, this model has dropped down to the $400 range as of late. Today’s deal is a straight $40 discount and, while we did see deeper deals over the holidays, is the best we can find. If you’re looking to take your 2020 fitness regimen to the next level, this is it. Skip having to go to the gym entirely by putting one of these Bowflex units in the basement. It supports over 25 different exercises that cover the entire body with over 200-pounds of resistance. The bench converts to a rolling seat while the built-in media rack can be configured in several different ways including a “Lower Pulley or Squat Station.” Rated 4+ stars from over 1,100 Amazon customers. More details below. more…The post Amazon has the Bowflex Home Gym on sale for $360 shipped today (Reg. $400+) appeared first on 9to5Toys. 👓 View full article

