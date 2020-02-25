The internet of tea Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Photo by Matt Dunham - WPA Pool/Getty Images



The internet is a place where everyone meets everyone else. It is the site of a billion different micro- and macro-cultures; it is a space where you can find out anything you want, provided humans have come up with it; it is a weirdly temporary repository of our species’s history, which will end when the server lights finally wink off.



In historical terms, it’s also very new. The World Wide Web debuted to the general public in August 1991, only 29 short years ago. And because it was a new technology, a kind of public square that felt novel and transformative, things felt lawless, and people began to behave lawlessly, as though the web was a place beyond pro-social norms. Today, that has changed somewhat, if only because now it’s easy... Photo by Matt Dunham - WPA Pool/Getty ImagesThe internet is a place where everyone meets everyone else. It is the site of a billion different micro- and macro-cultures; it is a space where you can find out anything you want, provided humans have come up with it; it is a weirdly temporary repository of our species’s history, which will end when the server lights finally wink off.In historical terms, it’s also very new. The World Wide Web debuted to the general public in August 1991, only 29 short years ago. And because it was a new technology, a kind of public square that felt novel and transformative, things felt lawless, and people began to behave lawlessly, as though the web was a place beyond pro-social norms. Today, that has changed somewhat, if only because now it’s easy... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources A woman in Texas is breaking hearts across the internet after sharing the emotional note A woman in Texas is breaking hearts across the internet after sharing the emotional note a stranger left for her at the grocery store. Holly Grimet was picking up her daughter’s birthday cake at her.. Credit: In The Know Wibbitz Duration: 01:35Published 36 minutes ago The price of a "clean" internet | Hans Block and Moritz Riesewieck Millions of images and videos are uploaded to the internet each day, yet we rarely see shocking and disturbing content in our social media feeds. Who's keeping the internet "clean" for us? In this.. Credit: TED Duration: 15:37Published 17 hours ago

Tweets about this