Report: iPhone 12 launch and availability called further into question over coronavirus

9to5Mac Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
So far there’s been uncertainty and doubt cast as to what availability of the iPhone 12 lineup will look like come this fall but most reports suggest Apple will still launch the new hardware in the early fall like normal even if production is delayed due to the coronavirus. However, this afternoon, a new report suggests the timeline for the iPhone 12 is becoming more unclear.

The post Report: iPhone 12 launch and availability called further into question over coronavirus appeared first on 9to5Mac.
Credit: ANI - Published < > Embed
News video: Apple iPhone 9 could be announced next month Report

Apple iPhone 9 could be announced next month Report 01:07

 Apple iPhone 9 could be announced next month Report

Recent related videos from verified sources

Apple, iPhone suppliers tumble on coronavirus warning [Video]Apple, iPhone suppliers tumble on coronavirus warning

Shares of Apple and members of the iPhone supply chain fell on Tuesday after the technology giant issued the loudest warning yet on the financial fallout from the coronavirus. Conway G. Gittens has the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:09Published

Apple Doesn't Expect to Meet Revenue Forecast for Q2 [Video]Apple Doesn't Expect to Meet Revenue Forecast for Q2

Apple says its will not meet its revenue forecast for its second quarter due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak in China, which has lead to lower demand for the iPhone.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:22Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Bloomberg: 'iPhone SE 2' Launch Still on Course for March Despite Coronavirus Outbreak, New iPad Pro Models in First Half of 2020

Bloomberg this morning reports that Apple's new low-cost iPhone is still on course for launch next month, despite the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on...
MacRumours.com Also reported by •Business Insider

iPhone 9 mass production ‘likely’ delayed due to coronavirus, report says

Apple warned investors yesterday that it won’t hit its Q2 2020 revenue guidance due to the ongoing effects of the coronavirus outbreak in China. Now, a new...
9to5Mac Also reported by •MacRumours.comBusiness InsiderAppleInsider

