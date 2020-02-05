Global  

How tech workers can power through fear and retaliation to form a union, from the people who banded together to form Kickstarter's union

Business Insider Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
How tech workers can power through fear and retaliation to form a union, from the people who banded together to form Kickstarter's union· Lead organizers from Kickstarter United, the country's first white-collar tech union, shared their biggest takeaways from the process of forming a union.
· Grace Reckers, an organizer with the Office and Professional Employees International Union who helped Kickstarter em*ployees unionize, advised tech employees to start...
