Tesla, and even Apple, get some blame for fatal crash on Autopilot, says NTSB

9to5Mac Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Tesla, and even Apple, are receiving some harsh criticism from the NTSB regarding a fatal crash on Autopilot in 2018. more…

News video: Apple Engineer Playing Smartphone Video Game During Fatal Mountain View Tesla Crash

Apple Engineer Playing Smartphone Video Game During Fatal Mountain View Tesla Crash 02:40

 The nation's top safety investigator criticized Tesla in a safety board meeting where it was revealed the Tesla driver who crashed his car and died on Highway 101 in Mountain View was playing video games on his iPhone. Maria Medina reports. (2-25-2020)

NTSB: Tesla Driver Who Died In 2018 Mountain View Crash Was Playing Video Game [Video]NTSB: Tesla Driver Who Died In 2018 Mountain View Crash Was Playing Video Game

Michele Griego reports on NTSB releasing new report on fatal 2018 Tesla crash in Mountain View (2-25-2020)

Apple Engineer Killed in Tesla Crash Had Complained About 'Autopilot' Feature [Video]Apple Engineer Killed in Tesla Crash Had Complained About 'Autopilot' Feature

The Apple engineer who was killed when his Tesla Model X veered off the highway slamming into a concrete barrier had previously complained about the vehicle's 'Autopilot' system, according to newly..

Tesla Autopilot’s role in fatal 2018 crash will be decided this week

Tesla Autopilot’s role in fatal 2018 crash will be decided this weekIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge Tesla’s Autopilot is about to be in the government’s spotlight once again. On February 25th in Washington, DC,...
NTSB Criticizes Apple After Fatal Tesla Autopilot Crash for Not Banning Employee Smartphone Use While Driving

The United States National Transportation Safety Board today conducted a hearing dissecting the fatal 2018 crash of Apple engineer Walter Huang, who was using...
