Apple Research app adds AirPods Pro support for Hearing Study, watchOS battery improvements

9to5Mac Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Apple has updated its Research app for iPhone and Apple Watch with a few notable additions today. With Apple Research version 1.1.2, the app now supports AirPods Pro for the Apple Hearing Study and more.

