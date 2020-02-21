Apple Research app adds AirPods Pro support for Hearing Study, watchOS battery improvements
Tuesday, 25 February 2020 () Apple has updated its Research app for iPhone and Apple Watch with a few notable additions today. With Apple Research version 1.1.2, the app now supports AirPods Pro for the Apple Hearing Study and more.
more…
The post Apple Research app adds AirPods Pro support for Hearing Study, watchOS battery improvements appeared first on 9to5Mac.
Plaque HD was found to significantly reduce inflammation throughout the body, in a joint study by researchers at Florida Atlantic University, Marshfield Clinic Research Institute, and the University of..