Alert: The Walt Disney Co. names Bob Chapek CEO, replacing Bob Iger, effective immediately.

SeattlePI.com Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
BURBANK, Calif. (AP) — The Walt Disney Co. names Bob Chapek CEO, replacing Bob Iger, effective immediately.
News video: Bob Iger Steps Down as CEO of Disney

Bob Iger Steps Down as CEO of Disney 01:30

 Bob Iger Steps Down as CEO of Disney On Feb. 25, the Walt Disney Company Board of Directors announced Bob Iger would be stepping down as Disney CEO. His role will be taken over by Bob Chapek, who most recently served as Chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. Iger, who was first named the...

