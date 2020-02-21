Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Just a few months after Amazon posted new job availability for an upcoming grocery store, the first Amazon Go Grocery location has opened. The new storefront is located on 610 East Pike Street in Seattle, Washington. It boasts a much larger size when compared with Amazon Go locations while also distinguishing itself from Whole Foods Market by offering a wide range of standard grocery items not found at its organic-focused storefronts. Continue reading for more details.



more…



The post First Amazon Go Grocery store opens with ‘Just Walk Out Shopping’ appeared first on 9to5Toys. 👓 View full article

