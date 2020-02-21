Global  

First Amazon Go Grocery store opens with ‘Just Walk Out Shopping’

9to5Toys Tuesday, 25 February 2020
Just a few months after Amazon posted new job availability for an upcoming grocery store, the first Amazon Go Grocery location has opened. The new storefront is located on 610 East Pike Street in Seattle, Washington. It boasts a much larger size when compared with Amazon Go locations while also distinguishing itself from Whole Foods Market by offering a wide range of standard grocery items not found at its organic-focused storefronts. Continue reading for more details.

 Amazon.com is opening Amazon Go Grocery in Seattle Tuesday, a cashier-less store that's four times larger than its first cashier-free store, Amazon Go. Fred Katayama reports.

Amazon opens its first cashierless grocery store

Amazon today is opening its first grocery store to pilot the use of the retailer's cashierless "Just Walk Out" technology that has previously powered 25...
TechCrunch Also reported by •engadget

