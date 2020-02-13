Hulu marketing chief Kelly Campbell was promoted to lead the Disney-owned streaming service (DIS)
Tuesday, 25 February 2020 () · Hulu marketing chief Kelly Campbell was named president of the Disney-owned streaming service.
· Her promotion comes after Hulu CEO Randy Freer stepped down in February and Disney brought Hulu's operations closer to its direct-to-consumer and international business.
· Campbell will report directly to Disney exec Kevin...
It used to be that cutting the cord and signing up for a streaming service was a great way to save, but now — with dozens of hyper-specific options — trying to get everything you want might add up to about the same. John Matarese breaks down what's actually worth your money.