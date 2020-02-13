Global  

Hulu marketing chief Kelly Campbell was promoted to lead the Disney-owned streaming service

Business Insider Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Hulu marketing chief Kelly Campbell was promoted to lead the Disney-owned streaming service (DIS)· Hulu marketing chief Kelly Campbell was named president of the Disney-owned streaming service.
· Her promotion comes after Hulu CEO Randy Freer stepped down in February and Disney brought Hulu's operations closer to its direct-to-consumer and international business.
· Campbell will report directly to Disney exec Kevin...
News video: Don't Waste Your Money: Streaming service confusion

Don't Waste Your Money: Streaming service confusion 02:00

 It used to be that cutting the cord and signing up for a streaming service was a great way to save, but now — with dozens of hyper-specific options — trying to get everything you want might add up to about the same. John Matarese breaks down what's actually worth your money.

Hulu promotes CMO Kelly Campbell to lead streaming service

Hulu has a new leader. The streaming service, which is controlled by The Walt Disney Co., has promoted CMO Kelly Campbell to president. In her new role, Campbell...
bizjournals


