Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Mike Bloomberg's campaign has tapped former network executives with ties to late night comedians and professional athletes to drum up support in pop culture

Mike Bloomberg's campaign has tapped former network executives with ties to late night comedians and professional athletes to drum up support in pop culture

Business Insider Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Mike Bloomberg's campaign has tapped former network executives with ties to late night comedians and professional athletes to drum up support in pop culture· Mike Bloomberg has brought on Andy Stotsky and Kent Alterman, the former presidents of NBCUniversal's E! and ViacomCBS's Comedy Central, as campaign advisors, sources close to his presidential campaign said.
· They and longtime casting director Melissa Chusid are part of a team helping the former New York mayor navigate the...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Facebook Shows Double the Amount of Bloomberg Ads, More Than Any Other Candidate [Video]Facebook Shows Double the Amount of Bloomberg Ads, More Than Any Other Candidate

According to The Guardian, Mike Bloomberg has spent almost $45 million on Facebook ads and users see twice more ads from his campaign than all his opponents combined, including President Trump.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:23Published

Sanders' Nevada Win Leaves Biden Campaign Hopeful [Video]Sanders' Nevada Win Leaves Biden Campaign Hopeful

Vermont senator Bernie Sanders strengthened his front-runner position for the Democratic presidential nomination on Saturday. Reuters reports the self-described democratic socialist left the state with..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Bloomberg Spox Fires Back at Warren’s ‘Defamatory’ Claim of ‘Culture of Sexual Harassment’ At Bloomberg L.P.

Timothy O’Brien, a senior advisor to the 2020 Mike Bloomberg campaign, fired back at allegations from rival Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) over her claims of...
Mediaite

Elizabeth Warren Destroys ‘Arrogant Billionaire’ Mike Bloomberg at Debate: He Calls Women ‘Fat Broads’ and ‘Horse-Faced Lesbians’

Wednesday night's Democratic debate kicked off with Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar taking turns absolutely savaging Mike Bloomberg, the...
Mediaite


Tweets about this

Mo6gygy

一番町のボケ爺 RT @businessinsider: Mike Bloomberg's campaign has tapped former network executives with ties to late night comedians and professional athl… 22 minutes ago

boosbazaar

Boosbazaar RT @boosbazaar: Mike Bloomberg's campaign has tapped former network executives with ties to late night comedians and professional athletes… 25 minutes ago

AdagogoBeKnown

Adagogo https://t.co/FAanvs1RCX - Mike Bloomberg's campaign has tapped former network executives with ties to late night co… https://t.co/NeynlPqTBx 31 minutes ago

boosbazaar

Boosbazaar Mike Bloomberg's campaign has tapped former network executives with ties to late night comedians and professional a… https://t.co/awVXEs4KQh 41 minutes ago

HPTarget

HP Targeting, Inc. Mike Bloomberg's campaign has tapped former network executives with ties to late night comedians and professional a… https://t.co/7qtSdJ0CTw 49 minutes ago

Principal_IT

Principal-IT Mike Bloomberg's campaign has tapped former network executives with ties to late night comedians and professional a… https://t.co/orLw8r95AA 49 minutes ago

businessinsider

Business Insider Mike Bloomberg's campaign has tapped former network executives with ties to late night comedians and professional a… https://t.co/5ZMYmZtmAs 54 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.