The Smithsonian has released more than 2.8 million images you can use for free
Tuesday, 25 February 2020 () Image: Smithsonian Institution
The Smithsonian Institution is releasing 2.8 million high-res images from its massive collection into the public domain, putting them online for anyone to use and download for free. The open-access online platform will include 2D and 3D images from its 19 museums, nine research centers, archives, libraries, and the National Zoo, Smithsonian Magazine reports.
“Being a relevant source for people who are learning around the world is key to our mission,” Effie Kapsalis, the Smithsonian’s senior digital program officer, says. “We can’t imagine what people are going to do with the collections. We’re prepared to be surprised.”
A quick scan of the Smithsonian’s access platform gives users a small taste of what’s included in the enormous...
Blackham Resources Ltd (ASX:BLK) is set to raise up to $52 million through issuing shares priced at 1-cent to fund expansion and growth. The capital raising... Proactive Investors Also reported by •engadget
Tweets about this
Scott Turnbull The Smithsonian has released more than 2.8 million images you can use for free https://t.co/aMmAjBltqj 2 minutes ago
Alan Nishihara The Smithsonian has released more than 2.8 million images you can use for free https://t.co/Oc8QJdezhd 24 minutes ago
Barbara Gray The Smithsonian has released more than 2.8 million images you can use for free https://t.co/0XqQ6YY6Ir 32 minutes ago
Gary Orendi RT @verge: The Smithsonian has released more than 2.8 million images you can use for free https://t.co/pjnMuiBIVJ https://t.co/rOzJE28IBe 43 minutes ago
Tony Reeves The Smithsonian has released more than 2.8 million images you can use for free https://t.co/tkpjPNCtZg 1 hour ago
Marcelo Galvani The Smithsonian has released more than 2.8 million images you can use for free https://t.co/bPtH0NlLjn via @Verge1 hour ago
Jamie Showrank Oh this is #goodness! Yay! The Smithsonian has released more than 2.8 million images you can use for free https://t.co/2nyuStxGgK 1 hour ago
Julio Lema 🛰 The Smithsonian has released more than 2.8 million images you can use for free https://t.co/d0R9pxefya 1 hour ago