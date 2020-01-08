The Smithsonian has released more than 2.8 million images you can use for free

Global  

The Verge Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
The Smithsonian Institution is releasing 2.8 million high-res images from its massive collection into the public domain, putting them online for anyone to use and download for free. The open-access online platform will include 2D and 3D images from its 19 museums, nine research centers, archives, libraries, and the National Zoo, Smithsonian Magazine reports.

“Being a relevant source for people who are learning around the world is key to our mission,” Effie Kapsalis, the Smithsonian’s senior digital program officer, says. “We can’t imagine what people are going to do with the collections. We’re prepared to be surprised.”

A quick scan of the Smithsonian’s access platform gives users a small taste of what’s included in the enormous...
