Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Disney has announced that CEO Bob Iger is stepping down from his role, effective immediately. Bob Chapek, who served as chairman of Disney parks, will take over as CEO, while Iger will transition to the executive chairman role through 2021.



After leaving Apple's board over Apple TV+ conflict, Bob Iger steps down as Disney CEO