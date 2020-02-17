Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > People are selling medical face-masks on Facebook in bulk amid coronavirus fears (FB)

People are selling medical face-masks on Facebook in bulk amid coronavirus fears (FB)

Business Insider Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
People are selling medical face-masks on Facebook in bulk amid coronavirus fears (FB)· *Fears around the novel coronavirus have created a bustling market in medical face masks on Facebook.*
· *People are buying and selling huge quantities of the masks via dedicated Facebook groups with tens of thousands of members.*
· *Public health experts have warned that stockpiling masks could make it harder for medical...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Two Day Stock Market Plunge Exceeds 1,900 Points on Coronavirus Fears [Video]Two Day Stock Market Plunge Exceeds 1,900 Points on Coronavirus Fears

Two Day Stock Market Plunge Exceeds 1,900 Points on Coronavirus Fears The spread of the flu-like virus has ignited concerns that the global economy could be slowing. Monday's market loss of 1,000..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:09Published

Drone video shows long lines for masks in South Korea's Daegu [Video]Drone video shows long lines for masks in South Korea's Daegu

Hundreds of people lined up in front of a supermarket in Daegu on Monday to buy face masks as most of new cases of coronavirus were traced to the city.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:50Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Baidu open sources AI to identify people without face masks

Baidu open sources AI to identify people without face masksWith the growing scare of the deadly coronavirus, companies in China are pushing hard to limit its spread. In one such effort, the country’s leading search...
The Next Web

Google searches for 'face mask' hit an all-time high amid coronavirus fears

The images streaming out of China as the country struggles to contain the coronavirus outbreak depict  masses donning protective medical face masks. As Wired...
Mashable

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.