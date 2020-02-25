Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > The rise of Marc Benioff, the bombastic owner of Time Magazine who just became Salesforce's sole CEO, has an $8 billion fortune, and owns a 5-acre compound in Hawaii (CRM)

The rise of Marc Benioff, the bombastic owner of Time Magazine who just became Salesforce's sole CEO, has an $8 billion fortune, and owns a 5-acre compound in Hawaii (CRM)

Business Insider Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
The rise of Marc Benioff, the bombastic owner of Time Magazine who just became Salesforce's sole CEO, has an $8 billion fortune, and owns a 5-acre compound in Hawaii (CRM)· Salesforce co-CEO Keith Block is stepping down, leaving Marc Benioff as the cloud software giant's sole chief executive.
· Benioff worked at Oracle for 13 years before leaving the company to work on Salesforce full time.
· Benioff has a net worth of $7.85 billion, Bloomberg estimates.
· Benioff got his first job at a...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published < > Embed
News video: Salesforce Co-CEO Keith Block Steps Down

Salesforce Co-CEO Keith Block Steps Down 00:18

 Salesforce announced its co-CEO Keith Block is stepping down, meaning Marc Benioff will become the company's sole chief executive. Block joined Salesforce in 2013, so Benioff could focus on more passion projects. The company also reported its fourth-quarter earnings beat their expectations.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Former CEO of General Electric, Jack Welch, Dead at 84 [Video]Former CEO of General Electric, Jack Welch, Dead at 84

Former CEO of General Electric, Jack Welch, Dead at 84 Jack Welch, once dubbed “manager of the century” by ‘Fortune’ died on Sunday, March 1, of renal failure. His wife, Suzy Welch, released..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:16Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Keith Block may have been the co-CEO of Salesforce, but he never got paid as much as fellow CEO Marc Benioff (CRM)

Keith Block may have been the co-CEO of Salesforce, but he never got paid as much as fellow CEO Marc Benioff (CRM)· Keith's Block exit from Salesforce, 18 months after he was promoted to co-CEO, was a shocker.  · Marc Benioff even wrote about his decision to promote...
Business Insider

Marc Benioff says that coronavirus won't have a major impact on Salesforce's business because the company was built to withstand recessions and downturns (CRM)

Marc Benioff says that coronavirus won't have a major impact on Salesforce's business because the company was built to withstand recessions and downturns (CRM)· CEO Marc Benioff said on an call with analysts Tuesday that he doesn't expect Salesforce's business to be affected by coronavirus. · While Salesforce is...
Business Insider


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.