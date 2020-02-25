The rise of Marc Benioff, the bombastic owner of Time Magazine who just became Salesforce's sole CEO, has an $8 billion fortune, and owns a 5-acre compound in Hawaii (CRM)
Tuesday, 25 February 2020 () · Salesforce co-CEO Keith Block is stepping down, leaving Marc Benioff as the cloud software giant's sole chief executive.
· Benioff worked at Oracle for 13 years before leaving the company to work on Salesforce full time.
· Benioff has a net worth of $7.85 billion, Bloomberg estimates.
· Benioff got his first job at a...
Salesforce announced its co-CEO Keith Block is stepping down, meaning Marc Benioff will become the company's sole chief executive. Block joined Salesforce in 2013, so Benioff could focus on more passion projects. The company also reported its fourth-quarter earnings beat their expectations.