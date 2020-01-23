Global  

Amazon is reportedly deleting some third-party listings that jack up surgical mask prices as the coronavirus creates a shortage (AMZN)

Business Insider Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Amazon is reportedly deleting some third-party listings that jack up surgical mask prices as the coronavirus creates a shortage (AMZN)· The coronavirus outbreak has led to a shortage of protective masks and other medical supplies, leading some sellers to significantly increase prices.
· Amazon has been trying to prevent the practice on its platform, alerting sellers who may be in violation of its pricing policies, according to Wired.
· Most states in the...
News video: Face mask shortage: What should you do?

Face mask shortage: What should you do? 01:24

 With stores running low on face masks due to coronavirus, what should you do if you want some?

Hospitals Stockpile Supplies As Coronavirus Spreads [Video]Hospitals Stockpile Supplies As Coronavirus Spreads

As the coronavirus emergency spreads, the US medical community is bracing for a potential shortage in crucial equipment. According to Business Insider, such shortages includes protective N95 respirator..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:36Published

Shanghai face mask shortage [Video]Shanghai face mask shortage

Customers queue outside a pharmacy in Shanghai to buy face masks in bid to avoid new coronavirus.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 01:01Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Face mask prices surge as coronavirus fears grow

Amazon is cracking down on mask sellers after prices for some products soared into the triple digits.
CBS News


