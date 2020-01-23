Amazon is reportedly deleting some third-party listings that jack up surgical mask prices as the coronavirus creates a shortage (AMZN)
Wednesday, 26 February 2020 () · The coronavirus outbreak has led to a shortage of protective masks and other medical supplies, leading some sellers to significantly increase prices.
· Amazon has been trying to prevent the practice on its platform, alerting sellers who may be in violation of its pricing policies, according to Wired.
· Most states in the...
As the coronavirus emergency spreads, the US medical community is bracing for a potential shortage in crucial equipment. According to Business Insider, such shortages includes protective N95 respirator..