Jif Settles Pronunciation Debate With GIF Peanut Butter Jar

geek.com Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Jif Settles Pronunciation Debate With GIF Peanut Butter JarIf you've ever called a GIF a Jif, the peanut butter brand forgives you (via Jif)

Everything old is new again—including the debate over how to pronounce Graphics Interchange Format GIF. In a revived attempt to set the record straight, peanut butter brand Jif and looping video database Giphy […]

The post Jif Settles Pronunciation Debate With GIF Peanut Butter Jar appeared first on Geek.com.
Credit: CBS2 LA - Published < > Embed
News video: Who Do You Pronounce .GIF? Jif Settles Debate With Two Peanut Butter Jars

Who Do You Pronounce .GIF? Jif Settles Debate With Two Peanut Butter Jars 00:32

 In a partnership with GIFY, Jif Peanut Butter is taking a hard stance on this heated debate.

How To Pronounce GIF? GIPHY Settles The Debate [Video]How To Pronounce GIF? GIPHY Settles The Debate

Jif peanut butter and the people at GIPHY have teamed up to the settle the debate on whether GIF, an acronym for Graphic Interchange Form, is pronounced with a soft or hard “G.”

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:44Published

Gross Ingredients the FDA Knows Every Peanut Butter Jar May Contain [Video]Gross Ingredients the FDA Knows Every Peanut Butter Jar May Contain

While peanut butter is so delicious many people eat it straight out of the jar, it may contain ingredients that would gross anyone out. Veuer’s Johana Restrepo has more.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:12Published


Jif and Giphy team up for limited-edition peanut butter to settle the GIF pronunciation debate

Peanut butter powerhouse Jif and popular GIF service Giphy have teamed up to create a limited run of special 40-ounce jars of peanut butter with double-sided...
9to5Mac

Jif Peanut Butter made a special jar to let you know where it stands on GIF vs. JIF

Gif.  How did you just pronounce that?  Jif. OK, now how did you pronounce that? If you said them the same, well Jif — the peanut butter brand...
Mashable Also reported by •The VergeArs Technica

phylphylg

Phyllis Golicher Jif settles the great pronunciation debate with a GIF peanut butter jar https://t.co/vCUYSapW1A 14 minutes ago

vernieman

vernieman RT @geekdotcom: Jif Settles Pronunciation Debate With GIF Peanut Butter Jar https://t.co/wceV5ELlpW https://t.co/sHz0v2ZY4v 14 minutes ago

geekdotcom

Geek.com Jif Settles Pronunciation Debate With GIF Peanut Butter Jar https://t.co/wceV5ELlpW https://t.co/sHz0v2ZY4v 15 minutes ago

TweetTechnoFeed

TweetTechnoFeeds Jif Settles Pronunciation Debate With GIF Peanut Butter Jar https://t.co/ApUnRey06N #Geek #Technology 18 minutes ago

LisaMapasro

Lisa Mapasro Jif Settles GIF Pronunciation Debate With Limited-Edition Peanut Butter Jar https://t.co/BBiwVmdwzm 28 minutes ago

BotZiny

Ziny_The_Replicant Jif Settles Pronunciation Debate With GIF Peanut Butter Jar https://t.co/Y2m7vaaayB https://t.co/xvhtubVFTS 31 minutes ago

JacyWarrell

Jacy Warrell Well, I guess this settles it! The makers of Jif peanut butter team up with Giphy to try to settle the GIF/Jif deb… https://t.co/aPOtTYSX5n 32 minutes ago

CamiloF65298808

Camilo Fernández Jif Settles Pronunciation Debate With GIF Peanut Butter Jar https://t.co/9M2POEbXrF https://t.co/xjLNkXMC22 40 minutes ago

