Build your own droid with this littleBits Star Wars coding kit: $54 (Save $46)

Amazon currently offers the littleBits Star Wars Droid Inventor Kit for *$54 shipped*. Typically selling for $100, that saves you over $46, beats our previous mention by $21, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. The littleBits Droid Inventor Kit allows you to head to a galaxy far, far away to hone your programming skills. It includes over 22 different missions to teach you everything from the fundamentals to more in-depth coding know-how. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 760 customers, and you can learn more in our hands-on review where we found it to be a great introduction to coding that “just about any Star Wars fan would love.”



