First Cheetah Cubs Born Through IVF at Ohio Zoo

geek.com Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
First Cheetah Cubs Born Through IVF at Ohio ZooTwo cheetah cubs were born through in vitro fertilization and embryo transfer into a surrogate mother at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium (via Columbus Zoo and Aquarium)

In an animal-kingdom first, two cheetah cubs have been born through in vitro fertilization and embryo transfer into a surrogate mother at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium. The as-yet-unnamed cubs—one female, one male—were […]

Zoo Makes History With Birth Of Cheetah Cubs Through IVF

 Check out these remarkable cheetah cubs.

